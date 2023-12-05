Rotary Club Of Bracebridge Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Recipient

From Rotary Club of Bracebridge We are thrilled to announce this years’ Citizen of the Year Award recipient is Paul Hammond!

In 1982 the first citizen of our town who received this award was Orv Hammond. This year’s recipient of the award not only qualifies but exceeds the criteria in his selfless contributions and hard work by helping our citizens who are in need. He has been a valuable member of our club for 44 years, joining in 1979 and club President in 1988. He was instrumental in the fund raising and construction of the Rotary Centre for Youth.

Paul has had an extensive history of accomplishments, in his professional career, his family life, and his tremendous history of volunteerism.

He was a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Bracebridge for 18 years.

As a proud Rotarian, he has served as president and member of the Board of Directors. He is a member of the Financial Assistance Financial Group and has been the Chairman of the Rotary Cares Committee for 12 years. Paul is a devout advocate for Rotary humanitarian causes.

Paul was an original member of the Bracebridge Industrial commission and continues to support these organizations. He is a long time member of the Bracebridge Agriculture Society and the Muskoka Pioneer Group. His company has supported the Santa Clause Parades in all three Muskoka towns and always, free of charge.

Paul has served on the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation for 17 years including serving as past Board Chair. Paul has helped to raise in excess of $1.5 million for the hospital over the years. He has also chaired the Picture of Health Campaign raising $5.7 million in 3 years. He is a strong voice for the community and an advocate for quality health care close to home.

His vehicle museum has brought over 3000 unsolicited visitors from all over the world to the area. His generosity has hosted fund raising events and Rotary functions in this unique space. Paul will always offer a helping hand whether it’s a ride to a medical appointment, sound advice or just a friendly visit.

In his professional life, Paul built a successful business that expanded over 47 years and employed over 300 people in the area.

Paul is very much a people person. Throughout the years, his many colleagues and business friends have dubbed him, “Mr Muskoka”. Paul could not have accomplished this without the love and support of his wife Shirley. They have been married for 60 years.

We are fortunate to have Paul as a Member of our Rotary Club and a citizen of our community. Please join us in thanking Paul for all he does. _____

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge Citizen of the Year Award program began in 1982 in order to honor a citizen of our Town, who has demonstrated a pronounced and continued pattern of exemplary civic duty, and selfless volunteer service in our community.

In 2020, our Rotary Club Members voted to change the award name to William E. Towns award in honour of Bill’s lifetime contribution and dedication to volunteerism. Bill served as an officer in the Canadian army during WW2 and was a dedicated member of our club for over 70 years beginning in 1948 until his passing in 2020.