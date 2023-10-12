Recruitment Networking Event Showcases Employment And Academic Opportunities To Attract New Talent

Waypoint’s recruitment networking event, scheduled for Oct. 25, 2023, is open to individuals who want to make a difference in specialized mental health care or specialized geriatric care through a new employment adventure, academic placement, or volunteer opportunity.

Attendees to the Penetanguishene event will have the opportunity to engage with Waypoint’s dedicated staff, learn about the organization’s impactful programs, and explore unique and expert career opportunities the hospital has to offer.

“At Waypoint, we believe that collaborative efforts drive meaningful change,” says Demetrios Kalantzis, Vice-President People and Chief Human Resources Officer. “This event serves as a platform for individuals to join in our mission of providing excellence in specialized mental health, addictions, and specialized geriatric care, and to help build an empowered, healthy and thriving workforce. We look forward to engaging with talented professionals and aspiring advocates, working together to create a brighter future at Waypoint.”

The event will feature insightful presentations, a chance to speak directly with employees and experts from various departments and disciplines, meet members of the leadership team, receive tips from recruiters, ask questions about academic placements and volunteer opportunities, tour the hospital, get some swag and win a prize.

Waypoint encourages all interested individuals including students, professionals and community members to register for the event. Networking and tours run from 5 to 5:50 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with presentations occurring from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Please plan to arrive by 5:50 p.m. if attending the presentations.

To register or for more information visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/waypoint-fall-networking-event-tickets-717214105697, call (705) 549-3181, ext. 2083 or email careers@waypointcentre.ca. Visit www.waypointcentre.ca/i_want_to/join_your_team to view job postings.