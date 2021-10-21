Raw Onions Exported By Prosource Produce Recalled Due To Salmonella

Industry is recalling whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, produce of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

  • Big Bull
  • Peak Fresh Produce
  • Sierra Madre Produce
  • Markon First Crop
  • Markon Essentials
  • RioBlue
  • ProSource
  • Rio Valley
  • Imperial Fresh
  • Red onions
  • Yellow onions
  • White onions

Mesh sacks:

50 lb

25 lb

10 lb

5 lb

3 lb

2 lb

Cartons:

50 lb

40 lb

25 lb

10 lb

5 lb

Variable

All products
imported between
July 1, 2021
and August
31, 2021.

Produce of the state of
Chihuahua, Mexico

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

