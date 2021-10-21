Raw Onions Exported By Prosource Produce Recalled Due To Salmonella

Industry is recalling whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, produce of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Big Bull

Peak Fresh Produce

Sierra Madre Produce

Markon First Crop

Markon Essentials

RioBlue

ProSource

Rio Valley

Imperial Fresh Red onions

Yellow onions

White onions Mesh sacks: 50 lb 25 lb 10 lb 5 lb 3 lb 2 lb Cartons: 50 lb 40 lb 25 lb 10 lb 5 lb Variable All products

imported between

July 1, 2021

and August

31, 2021. Produce of the state of

Chihuahua, Mexico

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.