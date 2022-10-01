Ramara Fire And Rescue Services Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Starts Oct. 1

Have you ever wanted to become a Volunteer Firefighter?

Starting October 1, the Ramara Fire and Rescue Services launches their

Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment process.Until October 31, 2022, applications will be accepted online, in person at the Township Administration Building or by email. Those interested in working as a Volunteer Firefighter can learn about the department, including time commitment and benefits, by visiting w w w.ramara.ca/fire or by reaching directly to staff at 705-484-5374 ext. 253.

The Ramara Fire and Rescue Services Fire Stations

– Station One – 3290 County Road 47 in Brechin

– Station Two – 85 Patricia Drive in Atherley

– Station Three – 3505 Simcoe County Road 169 near Washago

A Candidate wishing to apply must possess the following:

– Over the age of 18

– Valid G driver’s license in good standing

– Daily access to a vehicle

– Highly motivated, dependable and available to attend on an on-call basis

Pick up or request an application and apply today online at

w w w.ramara.ca/employment,in person at the Township Administration Building or send an application by email to fire@ramara.ca.