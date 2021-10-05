Province Recognizes Accomplishments Of Bracebridge’s Sonja Smith

On behalf of Mayor Graydon Smith and members of Council, The Town of Bracebridge Community Recognition Committee is pleased to announce that local resident, Sonja Smith has been awarded with a Senior Achievement Award from the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration.

The Ontario Senior Achievement Awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to their communities through voluntary or professional activities after the age of 65.

Sonja Smith has over 60 years of experience contributing to community life in Bracebridge. She regularly assists residents at the Pines Long Term Care Home on bus trips and organizes evening entertainment. In addition, Sonja has been a member of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years where she assists in the gift shop. Sonja has also delivered meals on wheels for a number of years, and for the past six years has been a volunteer at the local Intergenerational group for the young and young at heart.

“Sonja has helped many people in our community over the past number of years,” said Steven Clement, District Councillor and Community Recognition Committee Chair. “We congratulate Sonja and thank her for her contributions and commitment to making Bracebridge a better place.”

The Town’s Community Recognition Committee accepts nominations on an annual basis and those selected are forwarded to the Province and recognized at a special ceremony. Nominations for awards reopen in January, 2022 nomination packages will be available online, or at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.