Police Recover $44,000 Worth Of Stolen Sleds And Trailer From Midland Property

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at approximately 9:00 a.m. January 12, 2024 to a reported theft of a enclosed trailer containing two Polaris snowmobiles valued at $44,000 from a Midland industrial property.

Through investigation with the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay and Muskoka Community Support Crime Units (CSCU), the Aurora and Highway 407 OPP Detachments and members of the York Regional Police Service, the stolen property was located and taken into police custody and returned to the victim by 5:30 p.m. January 12, 2024.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information of this crime is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at CrimeStoppers