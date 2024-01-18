Get Ready For Snow Removal Operations In Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 on Town of Gravenhurst main roadways.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution while town trucks and machinery are conducting their work. Snow lift operations will also include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks in the locations noted below:

Muskoka Rd. North and South (MR18) – From James St. to Winewood Ave.

– From James St. to Winewood Ave. Bay St. (MR 169) / Brock St. – From Bethune Dr. (MR41) to John St.

– From Bethune Dr. (MR41) to John St. Winewood Ave. (MR17) – From Muskoka Rd. North to Bethune Dr.

– From Muskoka Rd. North to Bethune Dr. Muskoka Beach Road (MR17) – From Winewood Ave (MR17) to Thain St W.

Residents are reminded to do their part by moving their parked vehicles off town roads overnight. Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense (By-law 2022-125). We appreciate your cooperation.