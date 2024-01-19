Muskoka Lakes Annual Business Survey Now Live

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is seeking feedback from the business community through the annual business survey. The Township’s Economic Development Division is reaching out to the business community to gather information to help identify key priorities and measures for businesses, in order to plan for future growth.

“If you are a business owner in Muskoka Lakes, we encourage you to fill out the annual business survey in order to help plan for the future,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “This data will be used to create benchmarks for the business climate in Muskoka Lakes and provide insight into the challenges and opportunities experienced by local businesses.”

The business survey is an important communication tool to build relationships and to establish metrics and benchmarks that can used to compare trends occurring in the business community year over year.

Business owners can complete the survey at engagemuskokalakes.ca. The survey will take approximately 5 minutes to complete and will be available online until February 12, 2024.