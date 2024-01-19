Snow Removal Operations Continue In Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations on Friday, Jan. 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 on Town of Gravenhurst main roadways.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution while town trucks and machinery are conducting their work. Snow lift operations will also include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks in the locations noted below:

Muskoka Rd. South (MR18) – From James St. to Talisman Drive

– From James St. to Talisman Drive Muskoka Beach Road (MR17) – From Winewood Ave (MR17) to Thain St W.

– From Winewood Ave (MR17) to Thain St W. Talisman Drive

Phillip Street

Muskoka Beach Road (MR17) – From Thain St W. to Catherine if time permits

Residents are reminded to do their part by moving their parked vehicles off town roads overnight. Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense (By-law 2022-125). We appreciate your cooperation.