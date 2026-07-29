Parry Sound Solar Site Gets Help From Goats And Sheep To Clean Up Weeds

Lakeland Solutions and the Town of Parry Sound pilot a natural approach to vegetation management at the SPEEDIER solar site Lakeland Solutions and the Town of Parry Sound are putting a new kind of clean-energy crew to work at the SPEEDIER solar site: approximately 75 goats and sheep.

The four-legged team is part of a sustainable vegetation management pilot project designed to help control tall grass, brush, and invasive growth around the 500-kilowatt solar farm consisting of 1,620 solar panels at 57 MacFarlane Street. As vegetation has grown across the former landfill site, some of it has begun shading the solar panels and limiting their ability to generate clean energy. The pilot uses managed grazing as a low-impact way to help keep the site clear, productive, and better aligned with Parry Sound’s net-zero goals.

Project SPEEDIER was created to help the Town of Parry Sound work toward becoming a net-zero smart community. The project includes a solar PV system, battery storage, EV charging, and other distributed energy resources that support local energy resilience and greenhouse gas reduction. “This is exactly the kind of practical, creative approach that supports the Town’s sustainability goals while making responsible use of municipal land” said Mike Kearns, Director of Public Works Parry Sound.

Unlike traditional clearing methods that can require heavy equipment, intensive labour, and repeated maintenance visits, goats and sheep naturally browse vegetation in and around hard-to-reach areas. At the SPEEDIER site, that means the animals can help reduce shading on the solar panels while contributing to a more nature-based approach to land stewardship.

“One thing I love most about sustainability is finding solutions that create benefits beyond their original purpose,” said Olivia Cordner, Lakeland Solutions Intern. “Growing up on a farm and now pursuing Environmental Engineering at the University of Guelph, it’s been a joy helping with an initiative that supports clean energy production while creating opportunities for environmental stewardship, agriculture, and community collaboration. This project shows what’s possible when we bring people together around a shared goal and work with nature to achieve it.”