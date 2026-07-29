Parry Sound Solar Site Gets Help From Goats And Sheep To Clean Up Weeds

The pilot began on July 20th and is expected to run for approximately nine days. The work is being provided by The Big Crunch Grazing, an Ontario-based vegetation management provider.
While the goats and sheep may be the stars of the show, the goal is practical: to test whether managed grazing can help maintain solar production by controlling vegetation and supporting a more sustainable approach to infrastructure maintenance.
For the Town of Parry Sound and Lakeland Solutions, the project is one more example of how local partnerships, clean energy, and a little creative thinking can work together to move sustainability forward — one bite at a time.