Parry Sound Solar Site Gets Help From Goats And Sheep To Clean Up Weeds

By
Muskoka411 Staff
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Lakeland Solutions and the Town of Parry Sound pilot a natural approach to vegetation management at the SPEEDIER solar site

Lakeland Solutions  and the Town of Parry Sound are putting a new kind of clean-energy crew to work  at the SPEEDIER solar site: approximately 75 goats and sheep.

Project SPEEDIER was created to help the Town of Parry Sound work toward becoming a net-zero smart community. The project includes a solar PV system, battery storage, EV charging, and other distributed energy resources that support local energy resilience and greenhouse gas reduction.

 “This is exactly the kind of practical,  creative approach that supports the Town’s sustainability goals while making  responsible use of municipal land” said Mike Kearns, Director of Public Works  Parry Sound.

The pilot began on July 20th and is expected to run for approximately nine days. The work is being provided by The Big Crunch Grazing, an Ontario-based vegetation management provider.

While the goats and sheep may be the stars of the show, the goal is practical: to test whether managed grazing can help maintain solar production by controlling vegetation and supporting a more sustainable approach to infrastructure maintenance.

For the Town of Parry Sound and Lakeland Solutions, the project is one more example of how local partnerships, clean energy, and a little creative thinking can work together to move sustainability forward — one bite at a time.

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