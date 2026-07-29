New SaveStations Expand Public Access To Lifesaving AEDs In Severn

Township of Severn celebrated the installation of three new SaveStations during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event held at the Coldwater Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 29.

Two SaveStations and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were generously donated to the Township by North Simcoe Tree Service and installed at Washago Centennial Park and the Coldwater Fairgrounds. An additional SaveStation was purchased and installed by Beers Pharmacy in Washago.

Following the ribbon cutting, Action First Aid provided an awareness session to help attendees learn how to access an AED and respond confidently during a cardiac emergency.

“These new SaveStations are an important investment in the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Mike Burkett. “We are grateful to North Simcoe Tree Service and Beers Pharmacy for helping make lifesaving equipment more accessible to residents and visitors. Their generosity could make a critical difference when every second matters.”

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone and often requires members of the public to take immediate action before emergency responders arrive. Starting CPR right away and using an AED can increase survival rates by up to 75 percent or more. SaveStations provide quick, outdoor public access to AEDs 24 hours a day.

“Today’s training was an opportunity to show community members that they do not need to be medical professionals to use an AED,” said Deb Hennig, President, Action First Aid . “The device provides clear voice instructions and will only deliver a shock when one is needed. The most important thing is for bystanders to act quickly and confidently.”

No certification is required to use an AED. In an emergency, a bystander can open the SaveStation, remove the AED, turn it on and follow the voice prompts. The AEDs are safe for adults and children and will not deliver a shock unless one is medically required.

“North Simcoe Tree Service is proud to give back to the communities where our employees, customers, and families live,” said Alex Quesnelle of North Simcoe Tree Service. “We hope these AEDs are never needed, but having them available at busy community locations provides an added level of safety and peace of mind.”

The highly visible SaveStation cabinets are designed for year-round outdoor use and help protect AEDs in both hot and cold weather. Built-in monitoring technology can also help ensure the equipment remains ready for use.

“Having a publicly accessible AED available 24 hours a day can make a lifesaving difference during a cardiac emergency,” said Matt Beers, owner of Beers Pharmacy. “By placing AEDs in busy, accessible locations, local businesses and property owners can help expand cardiac safety coverage and create a safer community for everyone.”

The new installations provide residents and visitors with greater access to lifesaving equipment at popular community gathering places throughout Severn.