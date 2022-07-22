Overnight Crash Sends Midland Driver To Hospital By Ornge

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 10:45 p.m. July 20, 2022 to a report of two involved vehicles at a crash scene on Simcoe County Road 25 (Balm Beach Road) just west of Baseline Road, Tiny Township.

Investigators along with Tiny Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended the scene and triaged a 24 year old male driver of Midland. The individual was later transported to a Toronto area trauma hospital by Ornge for further treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators have learned that an initial single vehicle crash into a utility pole causing a second vehicle to crash after coming into contact with wire from the utility pole on the roadway. A section of Balm Beach Road was closed for five hours for investigative purposes.

Members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation Unit are assisting in the continuing investigation as to the cause of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.