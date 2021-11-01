Over $170,000 Donated Between RVH And Hospice Simcoe After Smile Cookie Campaign

Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country combined broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million for local charities across the country.

This year in Barrie and Stroud local Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests helped raise more than $170,000 to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Hospice Simcoe. The funds raised will be used to support future renovations and expansion of RVH’s Birthing Unit, to increase its capacity and upgrade the current space. Hospice Simcoe will use funds raised to renovate the family kitchen in its 10-bed end-of-life care home.

“We are so grateful to our local Tim Hortons restaurant owners as well as our community, for supporting patient care at RVH through the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign. These funds will play a vital role in RVH’s ability to continue giving its tiniest patients the best possible start, and to continue meeting the growing healthcare needs of our region.”

Janice Skot, RVH President & CEO

“We are very grateful to be part of such an incredible Tim Hortons community and the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign. These funds will play an important role in allowing us to continue to provide 24/7 care for the dying at Hospice, and bereavement support through our community programs.”

Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe

“Each and every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners continue to go above and beyond to help raise funds for our annual Smile Cookie campaign and it’s truly inspiring to be a part of something so great and impactful,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada will be presenting their local charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques throughout the next month.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

In 2020, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $10.56 million across Canada The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie program started in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Twenty-five years later, the annual charitable campaign has now raised a total of more than $77 million for charities selected every year by restaurant owners. Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign

Join the Smile Cookie Conversation