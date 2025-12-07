Orillia Warming Centre Officially Opens For Winter 2025/26

The Orillia warming centre has officially opened for winter 2025/26 with the ribbon cutting of the new facility earlier today. Representatives from the County of Simcoe and City of Orillia joined together to launch the County’s eighth funded warming centre location in the region.

Located at 360 West Street South in Orillia, this location has the capability of ensuring up to 20 people have access to services and support with a safe, heated space. Open 24 hours a day from December 5, 2025 to April 30, 2026, on-site services include meals/snacks/beverages, warm beds, connection with relevant community resources and emergency shelter beds (when available), referrals to community supports and services, and other supports. This will be operated through a partnership with The Lighthouse and One Community Solutions.

County-funded warming centres are now open in eight locations across the region, with locations and hours of operations listed at simcoe.ca/WinterWarming.

“This warming centre is an essential resource for residents in need, and the City of Orillia is proud to partner with the County of Simcoe to make it possible. We remain committed to supporting our community and ensuring that everyone has a warm, safe place to turn to as the days grow colder.”

~ Mayor Don McIsaac, City of Orillia