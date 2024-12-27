Orillia Resident Charged After Christmas Thefts In Collingwood

Between December 24th and 26th, 2024, officers of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated numerous thefts that occurred in the Town of Collingwood. Several items were taken from unlocked vehicles including gift cards, cash, bank cards and tools. At one point during their bout of theft, suspects stole a vehicle & used stolen cards to pay for fuel. In total, 19 incidents were investigated.

As a result of evidence gathered by the Collingwood OPP and with the public’s assistance, 2 male suspects were identified. On duty officers then located the 2 males while patrolling the streets of Collingwood. One male fled on foot as officers initiated the arrest of the second male. One officer was assault during the arrest but was not injured. The second suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident.

In total, 37 criminal charges were laid by police and outstanding warrants were executed. Among the charges laid were;

Theft Under $5000

Take Motor Vehicle without consent

Use of Credit Card

Possession of Property obtained by Crime

Possession of Proceeds obtained by Crime

Assault a Peace Officer

Flight from Police

Charged are 33-year-old Richard Asselstine of Orillia and 30-year-old William Cook of Collingwood,

Both males were held in custody pending a bail hearing today, December 27th, 2024.