General Visiting Suspended On South Wing At Huntsville Hospital Due To COVID Outbreak

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site.

Due to the outbreak, general visitors are not permitted, and visitation is limited to one essential caregiver only. Essential caregivers are to wear a surgical mask and other appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as identified by the care team.

Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.