Orillia OPP Launch Project Safe Trade For Purchases

The Orillia OPP would like to inform community members of the local launch of Project Safe Trade in the Orillia area.

The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a ‘community safety zone’ at an OPP detachment parking lot to facilitate online property transactions. Creating a ‘community safety zone’ will support the public by moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.

The Orillia OPP is inviting community members to use the OPP Safe Trade designated parking area, located in the visitor parking lot of the Orillia detachment. This Safe Trade parking area is available at all times, with no appointment necessary.

The OPP does not monitor or mediate the use of these premises for these purposes.

Online transaction safety tips: