Orillia OPP Arrest Male After Robbery At Murphy Road Business

The Orillia OPP have identified and arrested a male wanted for robbery at a Murphy Road (Wal-Mart) business in Orillia.

On February 4, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a weapons call in progress from a Murphy area business. An individual entered the store and filled a cart with numerous items and attempted to leave without paying. The individual was confronted in the parking lot by a staff member, when the individual displayed a firearm concealed under their clothing. The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The accused was identified as Ayden Sedore, 19 years old of Ramara Township. The Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) arrested the accused. He is currently being held until his appearance before the Provincial courts on Monday February 13, 2023 at 9:00 am.