Orillia Find Drugs And Weapon During Traffic Stop In Orillia

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of illicit drugs, arresting one individual during a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.
On December 8, 2023, shortly before 1:45 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on highway 12 in Orillia. Police commenced a drug investigation, arresting the driver.
As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:
· 121 grams of Cocaine
· 99 grams of Psilocybin
· 83 grams of Methamphetamine
· 14 grams of Fentanyl
· 0.5 grams of Heroin
· 8 cellular phones
· 1 prohibited knife
The following individual has been charged:
Amen Tariku (21), of Brampton:
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than Heroin)
· Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin
· Carrying Concealed Weapon
· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
· Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000 – CC 354(1)(a)
The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 16, 2024 .