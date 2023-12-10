Orillia Find Drugs And Weapon During Traffic Stop In Orillia

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of illicit drugs, arresting one individual during a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On December 8, 2023, shortly before 1:45 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on highway 12 in Orillia. Police commenced a drug investigation, arresting the driver.

As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:

· 121 grams of Cocaine

· 99 grams of Psilocybin

· 83 grams of Methamphetamine

· 14 grams of Fentanyl

· 0.5 grams of Heroin

· 8 cellular phones

· 1 prohibited knife

The following individual has been charged:

Amen Tariku (21), of Brampton:

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than Heroin)

· Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin

· Carrying Concealed Weapon

· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000 – CC 354(1)(a)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 16, 2024 .