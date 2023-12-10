Orillia OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals with impaired driving over a two-day period. Two drivers were involved in collisions, which closed roads for short periods of time.

On December 8, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., police were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle collision with injuries reported on Highway 11 southbound near County Road 169. Officers were forced to close the highway due to guardrail damage and debris on the highway. During the investigation, police commenced an impaired driving investigation upon speaking to one of the drivers.

As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged, Christopher O’Connor, age 30, of Orillia with:

Operation while Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Novice Driver B.A.C Above Zero (HTA)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 9, 2024.

On December 8, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Coldwater Road in Orillia with injuries. Upon arrival at the scene, officers closed Coldwater Road at Albert Street. Officers determined the driver of one motor vehicle was displaying signs of alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Christopher Legault, age 36, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Yield to Traffic on Through Highway (HTA)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 16, 2024.

On December 10, 2023, shortly after 2:55 a.m., Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Woodside Drive in Orillia. Police located an involved vehicle and upon speaking with the driver entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley Kingston, age 57, of Barrie has been charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 16, 2024.

All three drivers were issued ninety-day (90) licence suspensions and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

Orillia OPP remains steadfast in its response to removing impaired drivers from our roadways. Please take a cab or rideshare service, call a friend for a ride, or make safe alternative arrangements if you consume intoxicating substances. We encourage to motoring public to call 911 if you believe you observe someone driving impaired.