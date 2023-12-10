LCBO Gives Back By Supporting Campfire Circle This Holiday Season

Campfire Circle is pleased to be an LCBO beneficiary during the 2023 “Give Gifts That Make a Difference” fundraising campaign. LCBO’s commitment helps Campfire Circle provide critical play-based programming to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families throughout Ontario. From November 28 to December 31, LCBO customers can choose to donate $2, $5 or $10 with their purchase at LCBO stores across the province.

Last December, Campfire Circle joined the list of children’s charities supported by LCBO’s annual holiday campaign, which raised $7 million. Campfire Circle is an LCBO charity beneficiary alongside Ontario’s four children’s hospitals: Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation, Children’s Health Foundation, McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation and SickKids Foundation.

LCBO has been supporting Campfire Circle for more than 30 years through fundraising events like their annual charity BBQ. Thanks to donor support, Campfire Circle offers play-based experiences in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our two overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford. All programs are offered at no cost to families, and help children build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being.

During the holiday season, support for kids living in hospital is critically important. Whether making slime, playing board games, or teaching kids the ukulele, Campfire Circle’s in-hospital team supports both kids and their families along their treatment journey and brings some normalcy and joy to their lives when they need it most.

“We are thrilled to once again support the incredible work of Campfire Circle,” says Julia Oudeh, Director, Sustainability & Social Impact, LCBO. “This is made possible thanks to the generosity of our customers and their drive to support their local children’s charities through our annual holiday campaign.”

“We are incredibly honoured to continue to grow our valued partnership with the LCBO,” says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. “It is through champions, like the LCBO, that we are able to reach more kids with cancer or serious illness and their families across Ontario.”