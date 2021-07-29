OPP Searching For Missing Person On Sparrow Lake In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge and Orillia OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a report of a missing person from Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge patrol officers along with the Orillia OPP Marine units are actively searching for the male.

Missing is Ian Walker (age 56) who has a seasonal cottage on Sparrow Lake and is believed to have left early Thursday morning on a canoe.

Walker is described as 5’6″, with short salt/pepper hair.

If you have had any contact with Walker, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call OPP at at 1-888-310-1122