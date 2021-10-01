OPP Requesting Assistance In Tay Township Mischief Investigation

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for assistance in identifying the involved persons in a mischief occurrence at the Tay Township office parking lot on September 23, 2021.

Two locked township trucks were damaged with a pry bar type tool in an attempted entry while parked at the 450 Park Street location.

Three suspects are observed on security video entering the parking lot area at 10:03 p.m. September 23, 2021.

Anyone having knowledge of this mischief incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.