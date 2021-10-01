One Lot Of Mirvala 28 Birth Control Pill Recalled

Apotex Inc. is recalling one lot of Mirvala 28 as the blister pack may contain a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill.

If your package has a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package. Do not miss an active pill or take a placebo in place of an active pill as this could result in a pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed pills and back-up options.

Apotex Inc. is recalling one lot (LF21272B) of Mirvala 28, a prescription birth control pill, because the blister pack may contain a placebo pill (green) in place of an active birth control pill (white).

Mirvala 28 packages contain 21 white pills (active pills that contain hormones) and 7 green placebo pills (inactive pills with no hormone). Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy. Missing an active pill or taking a placebo in place of an active pill could result in an increased risk of a pregnancy because the pill does not contain any active hormone. It may also cause side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding.

Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the company’s recall and the implementation of any necessary corrective and preventive actions.

Affected products

Product Company DIN UPC Code Lot Expiry Mirvala 28 Apotex Inc. 02410257 771313225328 LF21272B 08/2022

What consumers should do