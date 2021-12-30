OPP R.I.D.E. Check Stop Nets Impaired In Tiny Township

A R.I.D.E. check stop set up on Angela Schmidt Foster Road was all that was needed to remove Richard Lazdowski, 51 years of Hillsburgh, from the roadway at 9:56 a.m. December 29, 2021. Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted an drinking and driving investigation after stopping the accused and have charged the driver with the following Criminal Code of Canada driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The involved 2016 Mercedes- Benz has been towed and impounded for 14 days and the accused’s drivers licence has suspended for 30 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 13, 2022 on these charges.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash. If you are heading out on the town, please make a plan to get home safely.