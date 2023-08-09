OPP Investigate Death In Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is investigating a death in the Town of Midland.

Officers were called to a residence on Yonge Street, Midland at 7:32 a.m. on August 9, 2023, where one person was located deceased.

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit, with assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a police presence until the scene investigation is complete.

Anyone who has any information or may have dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca. You may also submit your information online at https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/communityrequest/public/e231005932.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook and by visiting www.crimestopperssdm.com.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.