OPP Find Wanted Person In A Taxi Leading To Drug Seizure In Midland

An observant officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while on patrol in downtown Midland, arrested a wanted individual which led to a further drug investigation.

Near 10:39 a.m. January 24, 2025, the officer noticed a northbound King Street cab had a passenger onboard known to be wanted on a detachment held judicial process and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The individual was arrested and during this arrest a further investigation was commenced with a quantity of drugs being located including a significant quantity of suspected blue fentanyl, gold fentanyl and oxycodone along with Canadian cash and drug paraphernalia was seized.(See attached submitted OPP photograph)

Charged in connection to this investigation is Timothy Nessman 49 years of Elmvale with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.