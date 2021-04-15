OPP Continues To Investigate After Demonstrations

While the OPP continues to encourage everyone to follow the emergency measures and health recommendations, officers are conducting enforcement.

OPP members continue to investigate and take necessary action in response to incidents reported under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), the Re-opening Ontario Act (ROA) and the provincial Stay At Home order. We are working with local Public Health Units (PHUs), bylaw enforcement and other agencies.

Public safety, including that of demonstrators, is always the top priority. As a result, charges may not be laid at the time of the incident, but could be laid at a later time after a thorough investigation.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation. Failure to follow the rules can result in prosecution or jail time.

Anyone who believes a gathering is not following the law or a business is operating illegally, should report it to their local municipal bylaw enforcement authorities or police service.

The OPP asks that 9-1-1 be used for emergency purposes only. If you have questions about the Stay-At-Home order please visit covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions. To learn more about COVID-19 support services, visit 211oncovid19.ca/ or call the hotline at 211 for assistance. 211 is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and service is available in 150 languages.

If you have any information on the above investigations or any other please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.crimestopperssdm.com . Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court and you could earn cash reward.