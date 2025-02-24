OPP Charge A Gravenhurst Resident And Huntsville Resident With Impaired

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two drivers for impaired related offense, The drivers were involved in separate events.

On February 22, 2025 at 1:07 a.m., the Huntsville OPP were conducting patrols on King William Street conducted a vehicle stop resulting in the driver being arrested for impaired driving

As a result of the investigation, Tim Knight, 27 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol/drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused vehicle was impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

The accused is set to appear in court April 15, 2025 at Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario.

On February 23, 2025 at 2:30 a.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a vehicle that was struck in a snow bank on Main St East in Huntsville. Upon arrival, police spoke with a female driver who they believed the was intoxicated.

As a result of the investigation, Karissa Smith, 27 years old of Gravenhurst Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused vehicle was impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 11, 2025.

Both of these events could have easily been avoided had the drivers planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include drinking in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.