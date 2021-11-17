Open Auditions For Disney’s Beauty And The Beast

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) & The Rotary Club of Huntsville have announced auditions for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will take place on Sunday November 28th from 12pm to 4pm at the Algonquin Theatre.

Auditions will be for actors 16 years of age and older. Featured roles available include: Chip, Maurice, LeFou, Lumière, Madame de la Grande Bouche, Monsieur D’arque. There are also several positions in the ensemble as well. Those who would like to schedule an audition time may complete an online Audition Request by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca. Full details regarding what to prepare can be found on the website. Registration is first come, first served and will be open from November 19th at noon to November 27th at noon.

Walk Ins on the day of the auditions will be slotted into the audition process as soon as time permits. Please note that all roles are non-paying. All cast members must be fully vaccinated to participate.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our annual musical”, notes Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “So many in our community have missed live performance during the pandemic. The annual Spring Musical is a popular and much anticipated event. We are looking forward to providing the opportunity for our community to experience live theatre again, and this is a fantastic opportunity for local actors to be part of its return”.

Rehearsals will take place Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons starting in January. The musical will run for seven performances at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville from April 1st to 10th, 2022. COVID-19 restrictions will be as per the provincial COVID-19 regulations on the date of event.

The production will feature a talented and seasoned creative team led by Director Mallary Davenport. Mallary is a trained theatre artist who is the owner of the Monarch Performing Arts Studio and also directed a production of Oliver for Huntsville Festival of the Arts in 2018.

Now in its 12th year, this annual spring Musical Production is a collaboration between Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

For more information on auditions, please contact Dan Watson at dan@huntsvillefestival.ca