“Fill-A-Cruiser” Events Coming Up In Minden And Haliburton

On Saturday, December 4th, 2021 between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm, Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Auxiliary Unit will be conducting the annual “fill-a-cruiser” event at the following locations:

Haliburton Locations

PARK’S FOODLAND from 10:00 pm TO 12:00 pm

TODD’S INDEPENDENT GROCER from 1:00 pm TO 3:00 pm

Minden Locations

EASTON’S VALU-MART from 10:00 am TO 12:00 pm

DOLLO’S FOODLAND from 1:00 pm TO 3:00 pm

Please come out to these locations and donate a food item to help fill a cruiser and our local food banks. All food items stay in the communities where they are collected.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their on-going support for this event, as well as the grocery store owners, managers and staff.