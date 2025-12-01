Ontario Putting Near North District School Board Under Provincial Supervision

The Ontario government is taking control of the Near North District School Board (NNDSB) after a ministry review confirmed deep-rooted dysfunction and mismanagement that have eroded public confidence. The Minister of Education is using newly broadened powers of oversight and authority enabled by last month’s Royal Assent of the Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025, to place NNDSB under supervision.

“I will not stand by while a board’s incompetence directly impacts student achievement,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Education. “This decisive action should serve as a warning to any board that is failing in its responsibility to put students first. We are putting school boards on notice that I now have the authority to quickly assume control where there is clear mismanagement and ensure accountability on behalf of parents and teachers.”

The ministry review, which revealed significant failures in governance and leadership that have caused considerable disruption to student learning, came in response to major setbacks and delays in opening a new, state-of-the-art school for JK-12 students in Parry Sound. Hundreds of elementary students were forced to start the school year at another school, while high school students switched to remote learning and are now being taught in a half-demolished high school.

The review also found:

An alarming lack of leadership in the senior administration of the school board

The school board was divided, inexperienced, and unwilling or unable to carry out its responsibilities

Trustees showed limited understanding of governance principles despite training opportunities

Significant concerns about the Director of Education’s leadership and professional conduct, including inappropriate use by a family member of a corporate credit card

The Minister issued 15 binding directions to the school board to address the reviewer’s recommendations to strengthen effective governance at the NNDSB and rebuild public confidence. The board failed to comply with 10 directions within the timelines set by the Minister, which is why it was placed under supervision.

The supervisor for NNDSB will be named in the near future, with the Minister providing supervision in the interim.

Six school boards in Ontario are currently under supervision to address concerns related to growing deficits, depleting reserves and mismanagement.

The Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025, builds on the government’s ongoing work to uphold trust in Ontario’s publicly funded education system and is part of the government’s plan to build a strong, accountable and well-supported education system with a back-to-basics approach that is focused on improving student outcomes.