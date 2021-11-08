Ontario Fully Funding The Bradford Bypass

The Ontario government is taking another step toward relieving gridlock by advancing planning for the Bradford Bypass, a new four-lane freeway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 404 in Simcoe County and York Region. Both regions are expected to experience rapid growth over the next 10 to 20 years and investing in this new corridor is required to ease congestion on Highway 400 and existing east-west local roads. This is part of the government’s plan that’s building Ontario.

“With both Simcoe County and York Region expected to grow at incredible speed, building the Bradford Bypass is a no-brainer,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Delivering on this and other important infrastructure projects will create good jobs, help stimulate our economy and reduce highway congestion as our government delivers on our mission of building Ontario.”

The government is building Ontario by putting shovels in the ground for highways, hospitals, housing and high-speed internet in communities across the province. This is how Ontario is creating the conditions for long-term economic growth and job creation.

“Historic transportation infrastructure investments, like the Bradford Bypass, will move people faster, get goods to market quicker, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from bumper-to-bumper traffic,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The Bradford Bypass will set up local families and businesses for success by not only easing congestion that already exists, but also unlocking housing opportunities and job creation in the region, securing Ontario’s growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

This project will build Ontario up into the future and is expected to support more than 700 jobs per year on average during construction and generate more than $70 million in annual real GDP. Motorists and trucks are anticipated to see more than a 60 per cent savings in travel time when using the new freeway compared to existing routes along local roads, which will save up to 35 minutes.

“Tomorrow’s prosperity depends on getting shovels in the ground today, which is why our government is committed to building the Bradford Bypass and relieving gridlock so drivers spend less time trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic and more time with friends and family,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “We are steadfast in our commitment to a recovery fueled by economic growth, which will ensure that the people of Ontario benefit from jobs, prosperity and opportunity.”

On November 4, the government released the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario. The plan lays out how the government will build the foundation for Ontario’s recovery and prosperity by getting shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure, attracting increased investment, restoring leadership in auto manufacturing and other industries, and supporting Ontario workers. The plan also protects Ontario’s progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.