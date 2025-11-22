Ontario Boosting Local Emergency Preparedness Across Parry Sound–Muskoka

Province investing over $380,000 to protect communities and improve emergency response capabilities

The Ontario government is taking action to protect the province by investing $380,000 in nine communities in Parry Sound–Muskoka to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Funding is being delivered through the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant, which strengthens emergency preparedness by funding local emergency management training, purchasing critical equipment, and improving infrastructure to make communities more resilient.

“I’m thankful that our government is recognizing the increasing need for municipalities to be able to respond to emergencies,” said MPP Graydon Smith. “Emergencies can strike at any time and in many different ways. Having the right equipment, training, and strategies in place is vital to minimizing the impact from emergency situations. We should be very thankful to the many emergency service employees and volunteers in our communities that play a pivotal role in keeping us all safe.”

The Town of Huntsville has received $50,000 to purchase communications equipment including two-way radios and a repeater station. The funding also covers the training that will ensure the effective operation of the new equipment.

“Huntsville’s natural rural setting has a considerable impact on our emergency preparations and operations,” said Nancy Alcock, Mayor of the Town of Huntsville. “Thanks to the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department now has more reliable communication devices to ensure our responders can communicate when they need it most, no matter how remote their location. This investment has a tangible impact on the safety of our first responders and our residents — whether they’re right in town or far from cellular service.”

Other communities receiving funding through this grant include:

Municipality of Magnetawan: $48,385 Purchase a backup generator to provide continuous power for the local emergency operations centre, communications equipment and drones to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Township of Perry:$42,570 Purchase and install a backup generator to provide power to the community centre shelter during emergencies.

Municipality of McDougall: $9,750 Purchase a new drone to assist in wildland fire response and search and rescue efforts.

Town of Kearney: $41,272 Purchase wildland fire equipment such as hoses, pumps, tanks, drones, fuel lines and other supplies. Training will be delivered to ensure the safe operation of the new equipment.

Township of McMurrich/Monteith: $49,518 Enhance the emergency operations centre by purchasing tablets, electronics and satellite phones, and upgrading the generator. Sandbags will also be purchased to prepare for spring flooding.

Local Services Board of Restoule: $43,069 Purchase two-way radios and programmable signage, develop an emergency plan and website to relay emergency information.

Shawanaga First Nation: $46,625 Purchase and install two backup generators at Shawanaga First Nation’s Finance Trailer and Main Administration Building to ensure the continuous operation of critical services during power outages.

Wasauksing First Nation: $50,000 Purchase a pop-up tent, chainsaws, laptops, a drone and radios to enhance emergency preparedness when dealing with storms, high winds, snow and ice.



“A safe and prepared Ontario comes when communities and organizations have the resources they need to respond efficiently and effectively in times of crisis,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “I saw first-hand, during the recent ice storms, how our community and the entire province are stronger when we have the capacity to come together to support each other and respond quickly when disaster strikes.”

This year, 114 recipients are receiving funding through the 2024–25 Community Emergency Preparedness Grant (CEPG) to help them purchase critical equipment and deliver emergency management training to increase local emergency readiness.

In addition to the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant, the Ontario government recently announced that it is building a new Ontario Emergency Preparedness and Response Headquarters that will support public safety and disaster response measures, including Ontario Corps.