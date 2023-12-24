One Charged In Connection To $20,000 Orillia Business Fraud Investigation

The Central Region Fraud Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a suspect in relation to a local Orillia business fraud investigation.

In December 2023, the Orillia OPP Detachment received a report from a local business identifying that an employee had redirected money to an out of province account, incurring a loss of $20,000. The case was turned over to the Central Region Fraud Unit, and further investigation led to the identification of a suspect.

A 35-year-old from Orillia has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Fraud over $5,000

The name of the accused was not released.

The arrested has been released with a future February court date.