Santa For Seniors 2023 Wraps Up At Bracebridge Library

Ho Ho Ho, the local elves have been busy this year! The Bracebridge Library would like to thank everyone who supported and donated to this year’s Santa for Seniors program. This year, the Library worked with 8 different organizations including: The Pines, James Street Retirement Residence, Muskoka Hills Retirement Villa, Castle Peak, The Friends, The District of Muskoka Seniors Housing, YWCA, and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare. Thanks to the outstanding people of Muskoka, 213 local seniors received gifts from their wish lists! We are blown away by the generosity of individuals and local businesses who helped to bring some holiday cheer to seniors in need.

This is the Library’s third year running this program. This year, with everyone’s support, we were able to partner with more organizations and give more gifts to seniors in need than ever before. This program displays the true spirit of Muskoka. Once again, thank you to everyone who participated in Santa for Seniors and helped spread some holiday cheer to the community this year!

“The Santa for Seniors is such an important piece of Muskoka and helps connect people who don’t have much family in the area. Older adults have a bit of extra holiday cheer this season. We are so thankful to the Bracebridge Library for organizing the program and delivering these beautiful gifts to seniors across Muskoka.” – Jennifer Middleton, Seniors Program Information Coordinator at The District of Muskoka.

“This program shows the true meaning of the holidays and brings nothing but joy to the community. Those who donate love participating and look forward to giving back to the community year after year. We truly could never thank our community enough for making this program possible.” – Mckenzie Barnes, Marketing & Communications Coordinator at the Bracebridge Library.

Thank you to all and Happy Holidays!