Washago Resident Charged With Impaired At A RIDE Check

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges.

On December 22, 2023, just after midnight officers from Orillia OPP were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program in the community of Washago when they observed a motor vehicle attempt to bypass the RIDE program by cutting through a parking lot. Officers soon caught up with the vehicle and spoke to the driver. From their interactions and investigation officers determined the driver to be impaired and placed him under arrest.

As a result, Tyler Burnie, 24-years-old, from Washago has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol blood concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.