Notice Of Internet And Telephone Voting

Look for your voter information letter in the mail!

Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully! The 2022 Municipal Election will be conducted using Internet and Telephone Voting only .

You can vote anytime between 9:30 a.m. Monday October 17, 2022 and Monday October 24, 2022 up to 8:00 p.m.

Here’s how to vote by Internet and Telephone:

Access the website or phone number listed on your Voter Information Letter. Follow the instructions to enter voter credentials. Follow the prompts to move from one race to the next until the desired votes have been cast. Confirm and submit.

It’s that easy!

If your Voter Information Letter does not arrive in the mail by October 11, 2022, electors should visit or call the Municipal Office to verify or correct their status as electors and, if qualified, a Voter Information Letter will be issued.

In Person voter assistance using internet or telephone voting will be available at 1000 Taylor Court on the following dates and times: