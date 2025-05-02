Nominations Open For Ramara’s 2025 Volunteer Recognition Awards

The Township of Ramara’s Awards Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Ramara Wall of Fame and Spirit of Ramara awards. Nominations are open until June 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

“Ramara thrives because of the incredible contributions of our residents, groups, and organizations,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Our Volunteer Recognition Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the people who make our Township a better place to live, work, and visit. I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate someone whose efforts deserve to be recognized.”

Ramara Wall of Fame Award

The Ramara Wall of Fame Award honours individuals who have achieved regional, national, or international recognition through awards, leadership roles, philanthropy, or other accomplishments. Nominees must have been permanent, seasonal, or temporary residents of Ramara or the surrounding area prior to their recognition and must have contributed to or brought positive attention to the Township. Posthumous nominations are permitted with family consent where possible.

Spirit of Ramara Award

The Spirit of Ramara Award celebrates community groups, organizations, or individuals who have made significant contributions to the quality of life and community spirit in Ramara. This could include leadership in volunteerism, arts and culture, environmental advocacy, acts of philanthropy or heroism, support for inclusion, or outstanding contributions by businesses that foster positive community connections. Special recognition is also available for youth under 18, who may receive a monetary award.

How to Nominate

ramara.ca/awards , or by picking up a paper form during business hours at the Township Administration Building, located at 2297 Highway 12, Brechin. Residents are encouraged to submit nominations for eligible individuals, groups, or organizations. To nominate, please complete the nomination form and submit it along with any supporting materials. Nominations can be submitted through the online form, available at, or by picking up a paper form during business hours at the Township Administration Building, located at 2297 Highway 12, Brechin.