No Visiting To South Muskoka North Wing Due To COVID Outbreak

Visiting to the North Wing inpatient unit at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site has been suspended after a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

“For safety, visiting restrictions are currently in place for only the North Wing at the South Muskoka site and we appreciate the community’s patience at this time,” says Diane George, Vice President, Integrated Care, Patient Services & Quality.