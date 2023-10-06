Huntsville Resident Charged With Mischief To A Vehicle

Huntsville OPP have charged a Huntsville male with mischief to a vehicle belonging to a local ride share company.

On October 6, 2023, Huntsville OPP responded to a report of damage to a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Officers investigated and subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old Shawn Bouillon with Mischief Over $5000.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 21, 2023, to answer to this charge.

This local ride share company has had 5 other incidents of their vehicles being damaged while parked and unoccupied since September 18, 2023. Huntsville OPP are actively investigating these previous incidents and are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestoppersdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.