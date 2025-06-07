No Injuries After Plane Crash In Perry Township

On June 6, 2025 at approximately 4:04 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 North, Perry Township after reports of an aircraft landing on the roadway.

Officers, along with emergency services, responded quickly to the scene. Upon arrival, it was determined that a small aircraft had conducted an emergency landing due to mechanical failure.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.