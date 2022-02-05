New Police Officers Are Coming To Muskoka

The OPP in Central Region is welcoming 29 Provincial Constables who graduated Friday after completing their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

The 29 new officers, who are part of Class 494, join Central Region with diverse backgrounds and experience, and are committed to working collaboratively with our communities to prevent crime and improve public safety.

The new Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

· Bracebridge – 3 officers

· Caledon – 6 officers

· City of Kawartha Lakes – 3 officers

· Collingwood – 1 officer

· Huntsville – 1 officer

· Huronia West – 1 officer

· Northumberland – 1 officer

· Nottawasaga – 1 officer

· Orillia – 4 officers

· Peterborough – 2 officers

· Southern Georgian Bay – 6 officers

“Policing is an honourable and rewarding career that these 29 Provincial Constables have chosen in order to serve their communities. The dedication already displayed by these officers during their training will be of great benefit to further enhance public safety and support their local detachments. I proudly welcome our officers to Central Region and thank them for their commitment to serve with pride, professionalism and honour.”

– Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The OPP is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves. We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in another language, and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service.

The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.