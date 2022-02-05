Huronia West OPP Respond To Snowmobile Accident

Huronia West OPP were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m, on February 4, 2022 to a report of a snowmobile crash in the area of 15th/16th Sideroad Nottawasaga in Clearview Township.

OPP officer’s accompanied by emergency services, attended the scene east of Concession 10, on trail B111, an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail.

Police arrived on scene and found an injured female who had left the trail and struck a tree. The 56-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices is a priority.