Muskoka Secondary Students Take Part In A Local Art Exhibition

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Secondary students in the District Municipality of Muskoka were recently invited to take part in an art exhibition hosted by the Muskoka Arts and Crafts (MA&C).

This is the fifth Rising Star Stunt Show the gallery has hosted, which challenged young artists to explore the theme, “Echoes of Time.” Students had the freedom to use any artistic medium to capture a lasting impression. This could be a memory, a present moment, or an imagined vision, whether personal or universal.

The exhibition, running from March 5 to 29, includes entries from several Muskoka secondary schools, including Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS), Gravenhurst High School (GHS), and Huntsville High School (HHS).

“I was incredibly proud to see the students’ work admired by so many at the opening at MA&C on Main,” said GHS arts teacher Aimee Bulloch. “Many hours went into thinking of a concept and creating original work, and the students showcased some beautiful and thought-provoking work.”

” We are very proud of all of our students who participated in the annual MA&C show this year,” said Teresa Patterson, HHS Art Department head. “It is opportunities like this that build self-confidence and allow students to envision the arts as being a long-term part of their lives. Students benefit from having the opportunity to see themselves as part of a bigger arts community.”

“This was a truly wonderful opportunity for our students to engage with the local community through their art. Beyond showcasing their artwork, they had the chance to connect with fellow young artists and participate in an experience that will stay with them throughout their lives,” said Raven Carruthers, BMLSS visual arts teacher. “Congratulations to all of our students who participated, and a special shout-out to our winners, Brooklyn Gibbs, Seseang Yoon, and Mckenna Hodge!”

Winners from each school included:

Best Execution of Theme – 2D

First place – Ruth Miladinovic, GHS, for their piece titled Stages of growth

Runner up – Shianne German, GHS, for their piece titled Can’t Escape

Honourable mention – Jasper Austin, HHS, for their piece titled I Hate Spaghetti

Best Execution of Theme – 3D

First place – Riya Patel, GHS, for their piece titled The Elephant Whispers

Runner up – Simona Bickle, GHS, for their piece titled Blue Prints of Reality

Honourable mention – Holly Aldom, GHS, for their piece titled Bloom

Most Inspiring Piece

Runner up – Booklyn Gibbs, BMLSS, for their piece titled The Stolen Faces Will be Seen

Honourable mention – Maddisyn Avida, GHS, for their piece titled Ik Hou Van Jou

Best Technical Execution

First place – Sesang Yoon, BMLSS, for their piece titled Same Eyes, New Lens

Honourable mention – Olivia Rossett, HHS, for their piece titled Light In The Darkness

Best Use of Colour

Honourable mention – Julia Taylor, GHS, for their piece titled Together in Paradise

Most Original

First place – Holly Aldom, GHS, for their piece titled Harvest Season

Best Use of Composition

First place – McKenna Hodge, BMLSS, for their piece titled Held in Memory

Funkiest Work

First place – Willow Dixon, HHS, for their piece titled VW Van

Honourable mention – Melody Smith, HHS, for their piece titled Zoboomafoo Reflection

People’s Choice

The People’s Choice Award will be chosen by the public at the end of the exhibition.