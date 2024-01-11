Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Hosting Community Chat About Future Of Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is hosting a series of community chats across the region, both in-person and virtually, starting January 29, 2024, to introduce the Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system of the future.

Through a significant capital redevelopment over the next 10 years, MAHC will build two new hospitals, one in Huntsville on the existing property, and one in Bracebridge on the recently announced Pine Street location. Through reviewing the development of two new hospital sites and an innovative and sustainable model of care for decades to come, the hospital team has planned enhancements to the local healthcare system for communities in and around Muskoka.

“We are looking forward to engaging members of the communities we serve once again to talk about our future hospitals,” says MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison.

Over the course of the past year, 250 subject matter experts from the hospital team and key healthcare partners have invested hundreds of hours sharing their hearts, their smarts and their experience in an iterative planning process to explore options and develop the best possible model of care to meet the needs of our communities and our healthcare providers. Throughout the planning journey, creative thinking has considered future projections of volumes, current realities and the changing healthcare landscape, technology advancements and opportunities to expand care locally — all with the goal of a model of care that is within budget and that will preserve and enhance the viability of programs and services in the most sustainable way.

“Input from our staff, physicians, midwives, patient experience partners and our communities has played a significant role in developing a new approach to care in the future through a Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system,” says Harrison. “We’re excited to update our communities on the future of healthcare and how care will be provided. Please join us at a community chat nearest you.”

Sessions are being held:

Monday, January 29 at 7 p.m. – Dwight Community Centre

Tuesday, January 30 at 7 p.m. – Gravenhurst Terry Fox Auditorium

Wednesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. – Armour, Ryerson & Burk’s Falls Arena Hall

Thursday, February 1 at 7 p.m. – Huntsville Active Living Centre

Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. – Bracebridge Rotary Centre for Youth

Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. – Port Carling Community Centre

Virtual chats are also scheduled on Friday, February 2 at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, February 5 at 7 p.m. Please visit www.mahc.ca/communitychats to register to attend a virtual chat via Zoom, and for more information.