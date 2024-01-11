Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation after conducting a traffic stop on Forbes Hill Road in the Town of Huntsville.

On January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop, after observing a vehicle excessively speeding through a parking lot. Police located the vehicle shortly after parked on Forbes Hill Road.

As a result of the investigation, Brenna Shisko, 24 years of age, from Town of Huntsville, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired

· Refusal to comply with Demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 20, 2024.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).