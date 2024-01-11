Gravenhurst Once Again One Of The Top CNOY Fundraisers In Canada – But G.A.P. Still Needs Your Help

Gravenhurst Against Poverty (G.A.P.) is hosting the next Gravenhurst Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising walk and this year’s campaign is off to another great start. At the time of writing, Gravenhurst is ranked third in Canada, out of 192 participating locations hosting a CNOY event. Despite the great start, however, more walkers and teams are still needed to help G.A.P. reach its fundraising goal of $100,000.

Tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY on Saturday, February 24th with events taking place in over 190 cities, towns, and communities across the country. In Gravenhurst, roughly 400 walkers are expected. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the vital work done by G.A.P. in providing much-needed support to our neighbours in need.

The Gravenhurst walk begins and ends at the Lions Pavilion at the beautiful Muskoka Wharf. Participants will walk either a 2.5 km or 5 km route, can warm up with toasty warm beverages at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line with a pizza party featuring several local pizzerias. All walkers who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also earn one of the iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night together.

Whether you register to walk, lead a team, volunteer, donate, or sponsor, there are many different ways to get involved and support this important cause and all are welcome!