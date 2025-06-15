Music Returns To Orillia’s Waterfront With Sunday Evening Band Concerts

Music in the Park returns with the City’s popular Sunday Evening Band Concert Series beginning on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Rotary Aqua Theatre in Couchiching Beach Park.

The line up consists of nine concerts which are free to the public; however, donations will be accepted to help support the event and offset booking costs. All concerts will be held in the Rotary Aqua Theatre between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

“Music in the Park is one of Orillia’s longest-standing summer traditions, and we’re thrilled to welcome residents and visitors to the Rotary Aqua Theatre,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “These concerts not only showcase incredible local and regional talent, but they also offer a chance for families and neighbours to come together and enjoy the beauty of our waterfront.”

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be cancelled. Follow the City of Orillia’s Facebook page for cancellation announcements on concert days. The decision will be posted by 4 p.m.

2025 Sunday Evening Band Concert Series Line-Up:

June 22: Orillia Concert Band

July 6: Baytowne Big Band

July 13: Orillia Silver Band

July 27: Orillia Big Band

August 3: Barrie Concert Band

August 10: Newmarket Citizens Band

August 17: Simcoe County Band

August 24: Skyliners Big Band

August 31: Markham Concert Band

For more information visit orillia.ca/musicinthepark.