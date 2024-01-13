Multi-Day Snow Squall Event Beginning This Evening Through At Least Monday Evening

Snow squall watch issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044710)

Current details:

Multi-day lake effect snow squall event expected beginning this evening.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 20 to 40 cm by Monday evening.

Peak snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

This evening through at least Monday evening.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow squalls will continue through at least Monday, and likely into Tuesday as strong westerly winds bring much cooler air to the region.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow can be expected resulting in difficult travel conditions.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.